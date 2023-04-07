Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Lessened by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 215,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OXY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,198. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.