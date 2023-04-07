Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 796.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 314,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

