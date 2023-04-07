Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,198. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

