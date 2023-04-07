Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 61,439 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

