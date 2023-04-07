Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director John Abbott Sells 42,216 Shares

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ OMEX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,237. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

