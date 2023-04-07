OKC Token Price Up 0.5% This Week (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $21.77 or 0.00077909 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

