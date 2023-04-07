Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

