Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

