OMG Network Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $204.94 million and $25.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00062636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

