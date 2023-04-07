Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

ONCT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

