ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 2,031,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,856. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

