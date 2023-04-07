Oppenheimer Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $349.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $342.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE:MCO opened at $298.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.21. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

