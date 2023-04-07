Oppenheimer Lowers Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target to $3.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.15. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

