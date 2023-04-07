Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,365. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

