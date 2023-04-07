Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 17,546 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.