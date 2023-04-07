Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 23,297 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

ON stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

