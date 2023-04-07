Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.