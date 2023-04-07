Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

