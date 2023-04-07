Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,345 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

