Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 261 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

