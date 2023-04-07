Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,006 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

URI stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.