Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,014 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.