Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 44,248 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

