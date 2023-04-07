O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $861.13. 251,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,923. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.