Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Orica Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About Orica

(Get Rating)

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.