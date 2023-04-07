Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 6,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, insider Robert G. Coradi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert G. Coradi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at $550,400.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $89,010 and sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

