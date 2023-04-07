Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $7.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $311,004.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00323659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00564438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00072996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.00444430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,591,119 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.