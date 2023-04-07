Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,288 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after buying an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.35. 1,333,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

