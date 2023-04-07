PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells $66,668.46 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15.

On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

