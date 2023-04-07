PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells $66,668.46 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15.
- On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PD stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
Read More
