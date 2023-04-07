Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $255.98

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.98 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.86). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.87), with a volume of 1,327,617 shares traded.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.81.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

