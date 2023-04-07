Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 458,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 834,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
