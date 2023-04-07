Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 8,025 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.13. 679,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

