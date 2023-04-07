Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

