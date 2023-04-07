Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $54,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6 %

Synopsys stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.92. The company had a trading volume of 848,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

