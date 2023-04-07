Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 6,628,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,048,475. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

