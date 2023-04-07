Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,784,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.