Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,997,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

