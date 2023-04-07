Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,905. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

