Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 41,216,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,347,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

