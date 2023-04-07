Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $657.12. 679,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $646.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

