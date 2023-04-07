Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in National Retail Properties by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.26. 861,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

