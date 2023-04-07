Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,008,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,042,842. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.