Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PGRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

