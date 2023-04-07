Patrick Downey Acquires 70,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) Director Patrick Downey bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$93,100.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Patrick Downey bought 40,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Orezone Gold

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

