PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

