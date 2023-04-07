PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $414.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

