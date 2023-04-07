PDS Planning Inc Buys 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $657.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.66 and a 200-day moving average of $575.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

