PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

