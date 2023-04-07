PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

