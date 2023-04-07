PDS Planning Inc Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

